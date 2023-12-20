2 die 'inhaling toxic gas' inside septic tank in Gazipur

Two workers died inside a septic tank while cleaning it in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur this evening, firefighters said.

Mokhles, 40, of Netrakona and Masum, 24, of Thakurgaon may died inhaling toxic gas accumulated inside the tank, our Gazipur Correspondent reports quoting the fire service and police.

Quoting locals, Saruj Mia, duty officer of Sreepur Fire Service, said the two workers got inside a septic tank at a house in Bormi area of Sreepur municipality around 5:25pm.

After waiting for nearly an hour, as they were not responding, the house owners called the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

"We went to the spot and recovered their bodies around 6:50pm," said Mahbub Hossain, in-charge of Sreepur Fire Station.

The duo might have died due to inhalation of the poisonous gas accumulated inside the septic tank, he added.

Mohammad Shah Zaman, officer-in-charge of Sreepur Police Station, said the bodies would be sent to a hospital for autopsy.