2 children drown in pond

Two children drowned in a pond yesterday afternoon in Tangail town's Kagmara Panditpara area.

The deceased are Wasena Akter, 5, daughter of Wahab Miah, and her cousin Rihan Miah, 4, son of Jahangir Hossain.

Local Ward Councillor Saiful Islam said, "In the morning, the children went out to play in the yard in front of their house. When no one was watching them, they accidentally fell into the pond next to the yard. By the time their family members realised they had gone missing, it was too late and they were later found floating in the pond."

The children were taken to the Tangail General Hospital, where duty doctors declared them dead, he added.

Tangail Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Salam Miah said police visited the spot after being informed.

"As there weren't any complaints, the bodies were handed over to family members without autopsy for burial," he added.