16 houses gutted in Faridpur fire

At least 16 houses were gutted in a fire that broke out at a jute mill workers' colony at Kanaipur in Faridpur Sadar upazila.

The fire broke out at the colony Friday evening around 6:15pm in front of Karim Jute Mill at Malanga village and spread quickly.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 7:30pm, said Subhas Baroi, station officer of Faridpur Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The workers claimed that the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit.

