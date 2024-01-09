13 fishermen missing in bay for 3 days

Thirteen fishermen on three trawlers have remained missing for three days in the Bay of Bengal till yesterday.

During their last contact with the owner of the trawlers on Friday, the fishermen said there was an engine problem and they were stranded in the sea. At that time, they were near Saint Martin's Island.

"We sent another trawler and it searched for three days but could not find any trace of them. We have reported the matter to the naval police," said Nizam Uddin, owner of the trawler.

Md Faruk, the duty officer for the river police, said, "We are aware of the matter. However, we were on election duty for the past few days. We have made announcements so that anyone who learns of the whereabouts of the trawlers can inform us."

The trawler left Anwara upazila in Chattogram on January 3. The trawler left with 15 days worth of food for the fishermen, said the owner.