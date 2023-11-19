11 vehicles set on fire in 15 hours: fire service

A total of 11 vehicles were torched across the country from 6:00pm yesterday to 9:00am today, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Among them, five incidents were reported in Dhaka city, one each in Natore, Bogura, Joypurhat, Feni, Cumilla and Jamalpur, said Talha Bin Zasim, an officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters' Media Cell.

The vehicles include six buses, a covered van, a truck, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, a pick-up and a train (Jamuna Express).