Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 19, 2023 11:34 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 11:42 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

11 vehicles set on fire in 15 hours: fire service

Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 19, 2023 11:34 AM Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 11:42 AM

A total of 11 vehicles were torched across the country from 6:00pm yesterday to 9:00am today, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Among them, five incidents were reported in Dhaka city, one each in Natore, Bogura, Joypurhat, Feni, Cumilla and Jamalpur, said Talha Bin Zasim, an officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters' Media Cell.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The vehicles include six buses, a covered van, a truck, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, a pick-up and a train (Jamuna Express).

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বিএনপির হরতাল
|রাজনীতি

খিলক্ষেত, ফার্মগেট, মিরপুর রোডে যানবাহন তুলনামূলক কম

সরেজমিনে দেখা গেছে, এই সব সড়কে অল্প সংখ্যক ব্যক্তিগত গাড়ি চলাচল করলেও গণপরিবহনের সংখ্যা বিএনপির ডাকা অবরোধের দিনগুলোর তুলনায় কম।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

পশ্চিম তীরে ৪৮ শিশুসহ নিহত ২০০ ছাড়াল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
X