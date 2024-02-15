10 shops gutted in Bandarban

A fire broke out at Yangcha Bazaar in Lama upazila of Bandarban around 4:00pm today.

At least 10 shops were burnt in the fire.

Mustafa Jamal, chairman of Lama upazila, said, "The fire is believed to have originated from Enayet Hossain's fuel oil octane shop in Yangcha Bazaar."

The fire spread after an octane drum exploded, affecting neighbouring shops, said Md Nurul Hossain, chairman of Phansiakhali UP.

Lama Fire Service and Civil Defense Station Officer Safayet Hossain said, "Although the fire was brought under control after hours of effort, 10 shops were burnt to ashes."

The extent of the damage is yet to be determined.