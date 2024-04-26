1 killed as auto-rickshaw hits lorry in Gazipur

A man was killed and four others injured when a speeding CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit a parked lorry from behind in Gazipur's Konabari early today.

The victim, Saimun Islam, 37, of Kanuhari village in Netrakona, was a passenger of the auto-rickshaw, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting police.

Ataur Rahman, sub-inpector of Konabari Police Station, said the accident took place in front of the Konabari BSCIC Gate 6 on the Dhaka-Tangail highway around 5:00am, when a CNG-run auto-rickshaw that was leaving Konabari rammed into the tail-end of a parked lorry.

The passenger died on the spot.

Four other passengers, along with the driver, were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, he added.

Police said the body of the deceased was recovered from the spot and kept at Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital's morgue for autopsy.