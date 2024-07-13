1 killed, 5 injured as bus rams another in Bagerhat

A forty-five-year-old man was killed and five others were injured when a bus rammed into another on the Khulna-Dhaka highway in Bagerhat's Fakirhat upazila this morning.

The deceased was identified as Shridhar Ganguly, hailing from Devogram in Gopalganj's Kotalipara upazila, reports our local correspondent quoting Sheikh Nuruzzaman Chanu, officer-in-charge of Mollahat Highway Police Camp.

He said a passenger bus of Rajib Paribahan stopped to unload passengers at Faltita area around 9:00am. At that time, a Dhaka-bound bus of Dola Paribahan, coming from the opposite direction, rammed the stationary bus.

The Dola Paribahan bus veered off into a ditch due to the impact. Six passengers from both buses were severely injured, and Ganguly died of his injuries while being taken to the hospital, the OC said.

The other injured passengers were admitted to various hospitals for treatment, the OC said, adding that the driver and helper of Dola Paribahan bus fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Both buses have been seized, the OC added.