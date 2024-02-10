‘Miracle’ rescue nearly 60 hrs after Philippine landslide

The rescue of a child yesterday nearly 60 hours after a landslide hit a gold-mining village in the southern Philippines has been hailed as a "miracle" after searchers had given up hope of finding more survivors. The girl, who the Philippine Red Cross said was three years old, had been among the more than 100 people missing after the rain-induced landslide hit the village, killing at least 15 people. She was found as rescuers used their bare hands and shovels to look for survivors in Masara village on southern Mindanao island, disaster agency official Edward Macapili of Davao de Oro province told AFP. "It's a miracle," Macapili said, adding that searchers had believed those missing were probably dead. "That gives hope to the rescuers. A child's resilience is usually less than that of adults, yet the child survived." Video of a rescuer carrying the crying, mud-caked child in his arms was shared on Facebook.