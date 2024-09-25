Voting for 2nd phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir begins

People stand in a queue to vote at a polling station, during the first phase of assembly election, in south Kashmir's Kokernag September 18, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Sharafat Ali

Polling in the second phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, India's only Muslim-majority region, began today with long queues at several booths in all the 26 seats, officials said.

The voting, which began at 7:00am (local time) amidst tight security, was going on smoothly, the officials said after the first two hours of voting.

They said brisk polling was witnessed in the first hour and long queues of voters were seen outside the polling booths, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the voters in Jammu and Kashmir to use their franchise as the second round of polling in the Union Territory began.

"I appeal to all voters that they must cast their votes and play an important role in strengthening democracy," Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while greeting the first-time voters.

Main opposition Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, urged the voters to think about the decade "lost in betrayal" and remember how their state was changed to a federally-run territory from a state in 2019.

He said Jammu and Kashmir "is on the cusp of change" and appealed to voters to use the power of democracy to ensure a positive change for securing their future.

The first phase of polling held on September 19 recorded a little more than 61 percent turnout amidst violence-free ambience.

In the past, separatist militants have resisted elections in Kashmir, leading to a much less voter turnout. However, the region registered its highest turnout in 35 years in national elections held in April and May, with a 58.46 per cent turnout.

A total of 90 lakh voters are eligible to choose members for Jammu and Kashmir's 90-seat legislature in the three-phase assembly election. Votes will be counted on October 8 and results expected the same day.

For the second phase of voting, 93 candidates are in fray in Srinagar district, followed by 46 in Budgam district, 34 in Rajouri district, 25 in Poonch district, 21 in Ganderbal district and 20 in Reasi district.

The Election Commission of India has set up 3,502 polling stations in these segments. There are 1,056 urban and 2,446 rural polling stations, the officials said.

Security personnel comprising police, armed police and central armed paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength around the polling stations.

Among the key candidates whose fate will be determined in the second phase of polling are National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, his poll ally and Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra and BJP J & K chief Ravinder Raina.

This is the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in a decade and since the region's special status of partial autonomy under the constitution was revoked by Narendra Modi's government in August 2019.

Last year, the Supreme Court upheld the government's decision and set a deadline of September 30 for local polls to be held.