US thwarts plot to kill Sikh separatist

Issues warning to India, says FT report

US authorities thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States and issued a warning to India over concerns the government in New Delhi was involved, the Financial Times reported yesterday, citing unnamed sources. There was no immediate response from India's foreign ministry, or from the US embassy in New Delhi, to requests for comment on the report. The Financial Times said that the sources did not say if the protest to India resulted in the plot being abandoned by the plotters, or if it was foiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The protest to New Delhi was registered after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed on a state visit by President Joe Biden in June, the report said. The report comes two months after Canada said there were "credible" allegations linking Indian agents to the June murder of a Sikh separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in a Vancouver suburb. India has rejected Canada's accusations. Apart from the diplomatic warning to India, US federal prosecutors have also filed a sealed indictment against at least one suspect in a New York district court, the FT report said. The paper identified Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as the target of the foiled plot.