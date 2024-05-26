Sixth phase sees 59pc turnout

Polling completes in 486 out of 543 constituencies

Braving sweltering heat, around 59 percent of India's 111 million voters yesterday exercised their franchise across 58 constituencies in six states and two union territories, including Delhi, in the sixth and penultimate phase of polling in the Indian mammoth parliamentary elections.

According to the Indian Election Commission's voter turnout app, the turnout was 59.06 percent at 7:45pm. The overall turnout in the same phase of the last election in 2019 was about 63 percent.

More than 111 million people in 58 constituencies across eight states and federal territories are eligible to vote in the general election's sixth phase.

The states and union territories which voted today are: Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (all 10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (all 7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats) and West Bengal (8 seats).

Voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha is being held in seven phases until June 1, with polling for five phases already completed. The vote counting is scheduled for June 4.

The seventh and final round of polling will be held on June 1 across 57 constituencies, including Kolkata.

After the sixth phase, polling will be completed in 486 constituencies.

Among those casting their ballots early yesterday in the capital New Delhi were Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition Congress party and the main rival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - whose Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win a third consecutive term.

Gandhi was accompanied by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and sister, Priyanka Vadra.

Paramedics were on hand with oral hydration salts at polling stations in Delhi, where mist machines, shaded waiting areas and cold water dispensers have also been installed by the Election Commission due to concerns about the heat.

"We hope that people will overcome the fear of the heatwave and come and vote," Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy told Reuters.

Modi also urged people to "vote in large numbers" in a message on social media platform X yesterday.

It was not clear which party would gain from a lower turnout.

The temperature in the capital hovered around 42C (107.6F) but felt like 49C (120.2F) at 2:00pm, the weather department said, prompting many voters to question why polls were not held when the weather was "more conducive".

The key candidates in the sixth phase are India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP) from Sambalpur (Odisha), Manoj Tiwari (BJP) and Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress) from North East Delhi, Maneka Gandhi (BJP) from Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) from Anantnag-Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir), Abhijit Gangopadhyay (BJP) from Tamluk (West Bengal) and BJP's former chief minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal).

In Delhi, a bevy of high-profiled BJP and Congress politicians made their way to the polling booths to cast their votes including President of India Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and India's Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The fate of 162 candidates were decided in Delhi's seven seats which were won by BJP in the previous two national elections in 2014 and 2019. Aam Aadmi Party is contesting in four seats and Congress in three. An estimated 53.73 per cent of 1.50 crore voters cast votes.

A key battle to watch out for in the national capital was North East Delhi seat where BJP's Manoj Tiwari, who is a two-time sitting MP, is up against former firebrand student leader and Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar.