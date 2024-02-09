Nearly 97 crore Indians eligible to vote in India: EC

A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam in India on April 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Nearly 97 crore Indians will be eligible to vote in this year's Lok Sabha elections due in a few months, the country's Election Commission said today.

There has been a six percent increase in the total number of registered voters from 2019 when the last Lok Sabha polls were held.

The EC also said more than two crore electors in the age group of 18 to 29 years have been added in the voters' list after the revision of electoral rolls.

The gender ratio has increased from 1000:940 (male:female) in 2023 to 948 in 2024, the polls panel said.

The commission has put special emphasis on purity and health of the electoral roll along with disclosures and transparency in the revision of electoral rolls, an official pointed out.