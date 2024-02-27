Music legend Pankaj Udhas no more

Music legend and Padmashri winner Pankaj Udhas breathed his last yesterday. The veteran ghazal singer, who was known for his ghazals like "Chitti Ayi Hai" and "Chandi Jaisa Rang", passed away at age 73 due to prolonged illness

His daughter, Nayaab Udhas, confirmed the news of her father's passing on Instagram.

As per Hindu, the veteran singer passed away at 11:00am at Breach Candy hospital.

Born on May 17, 1951, in India's Jetpur, the Indian ghazal and playback singer was known for his works in Hindi cinema and Indian pop.

He started his career with the release of a ghazal album titled "Aahat" in 1980 and subsequently recorded many hits like "Mukarar" in 1981, "Tarrannum" in 1982, "Mehfil" in 1983, "Pankaj Udhas Live" at Royal Albert Hall in 1984, "Nayaab" in 1985, and "Aafreen" in 1986.

After his success as a ghazal singer, he was invited to appear and sing for a film by Mahesh Bhatt, "Naam". Udhas rose to further fame for singing in the 1986 film "Naam", in which his song "Chitthi Aayee Hai" became an instant hit. He did playback singing for many Hindi films after that. Albums and live concerts around the globe brought him fame as a singer. In 2006, Pankaj Udhas was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.