Kejriwal moves SC challenging his arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed a petition with the Supreme Court today challenging a High Court order that upheld his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged liquor excise policy scam.

His lawyer Vivek Jain told Press Trust of India that they filed the petition with the apex court, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal suffered a setback when the Delhi High Court upheld his arrest in the money laundering case on Tuesday, saying the investigating Enforcement Directorate (ED)was left with "little option" after Kejriwal ignored many summonses and refused to cooperate.

Rejecting Kejriwal's plea, the Delhi High Court said ED is in possession of "enough material" which led to his arrest.

It also said testimonies of witnesses "reflect" upon the chief minister's alleged personal involvement in the formulation of the liquor excise policy.