Indian soldier, suspected militant killed

Separate firefights in India's Jammu and Kashmir killed a soldier and a suspected militant near the disputed territory's militarised unofficial frontier with Pakistan, India's military said yesterday.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and each side claims it in full.

The soldier was the 10th killed in the area this month following several deadly militant attacks on a southern Hindu-dominated part of the otherwise Muslim-majority region.

He died after a clash with a group of militants attempting to cross over the Line of Control from the Pakistan side at Poonch early on Tuesday morning, the Indian military's White Knight Corps said in a post on social media platform X.

The army offered its "deepest condolences" to the slain soldier's family.