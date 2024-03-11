India successfully conducts first flight test of Agni-5 missile

India today conducted its first successful flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology which allows a single missile to be fitted with multiple warheads aimed at different locations.

With the test of the weapons system, "Divyastra", India has joined a select group of countries such as the US, Russia, China, Britain, and France which have MIRV capability, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The weapon system is equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages which ensure that the re-entry vehicles reach the target points with desired accuracy.

The flight test, named Mission Divyastra, was carried out by the state-owned Defence Research And Development Organization in APJ Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

Various Telemetry and radar stations tracked and monitored multiple re-entry vehicles. The Mission accomplished the designed parameters, said the Indian Defence Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the DRDO scientists who participated in the conduct of the complex Mission.

In a post on social media platform X, he said, "Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology."