India Lok Sabha polls: Modi files nomination from Varanasi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.

Voting in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections in India.

Modi, seeking a rare third consecutive term, filed his nomination papers to the returning officer, who is the district magistrate at the Collectorate, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

Modi has secured wins with big margin in the Hindu pilgrimage town of Varanasi in the last general elections in 2014 and 2019.

Just ahead of filing the nomination, Modi offered prayers at Dashashwamegh ghat on the banks of the Ganges in the constituency visited the Kal Bhairav temple. He also performed 'aarati' at the ghat amid chanting of Vedic mantras.

While filing his nomination, Modi was accompanied by senior leaders of his party BJP and its regional allies.

Yesterday, Modi had held a six-kilometre roadshow in Varanasi after which he said, "The love and blessings showered by my family members of Kashi during the road show has become an unforgettable moment of my life."

Media reports said Modi chose the timing of nomination filing 11:40am as the auspicious time hour as per the almanac of Abhijit Muhurat and Anand Yog.

According to Hindu astrology, Abhijit Muhurat is the eighth muhurat of the day, occurring between the sunrise and the sunset. Pushya Nakshatra is also considered an auspicious time in Hindu astrology as it is believed that performing activities during this time brings good luck and blessings.