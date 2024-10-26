Five killed in militant attack in India’s J&K

Suspected militants in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir ambushed an army vehicle and killed five people, including three soldiers, officials said yesterday, days after gunmen killed seven construction workers in the disputed territory.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and both claim the territory in full. India's army confirmed a brief exchange of fire with "terrorists" late Thursday in the vicinity of Gulmarg, near the heavily militarised unofficial border dividing Kashmir with Pakistan.

India's Chinar Corps army unit paid tribute to two slain riflemen, expressing "deepest condolences" and "solidarity with the bereaved families" in a post yesterday on X. Another soldier wounded in the attack died yesterday at a military hospital.

A local government official told AFP two civilian porters engaged by the army were also killed.

The official, declining to be named because he was not authorised to speak to media, said porters were travelling with soldiers when their vehicle was "ambushed by militants".