First phase of India polls: Nearly 60pc voter turnout in first 10 hours

Nearly 60 percent voter turnout was registered in the first phase of polling in India's nearly two month-long Lok Sabha elections covering 102 seats across 21 states and union territories.

Election Commission data showed the turnout figure of 59.7 percent in the first ten hours from 7:00am to 5:00pm was only approximate and polling was progressing "smoothly and peacefully". Voting, which began at 7:00am, ends at 6:00pm, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The highest turnout (77.57 percent) in the first phase of voting so far has been reported from West Bengal where three constituencies of Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar went to the poll, followed by Tripura (76.10 percent), Nagaland (72.84) and Puducherry (72.84), Meghalaya (69.91 and Manipur (67.66) scars of ethnic strife in the northeastern state notwithstanding.

The turnout in Nagaland was impressive despite an indefinite shutdown call by an apex body of tribal outfits to press for its demand for a separate state.