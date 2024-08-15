Delhi eager to work with interim govt

Says Indian envoy after meeting with foreign affairs adviser

India is keen on working with the interim government of Bangladesh led by Prof Muhammad Yunus "to fulfil the shared aspirations of peoples of both countries", said Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma yesterday.

"We are eager to work with the interim government and advance the bilateral relationship," he told the media after paying a courtesy call on newly appointed Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at the foreign ministry yesterday.

Touhid said Dhaka also wanted to work closely with New Delhi to promote bilateral relations, and stressed more people-centric engagement in future.

He emphasised some key issues like putting an end to border killings, sharing the water of the Teesta river, and ensuring supply of essential commodities.

Touhid, however, accused the Indian media of carrying out a campaign by "highly exaggerating" attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

He said these reports, along with former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's statements while in India, were "not conducive to friendly relations or to fostering better bilateral relations".

Asked about Verma's reply on these issues, Touhid said the Indian envoy would inform New Delhi about his concerns and then India would make a decision on these matters.

Speaking about the attacks on minorities, the adviser said the interim government is committed to investigating each of the incidents and bringing the perpetrators to book.

The government is also pledge-bound to ensure the safety and security of all religious and ethnic groups, he added.

UK High Commissioner Sarah Cooke, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen, Saudi Ambassador Isa bin Yusuf Al-Duhailan, and EU Deputy Chief of Mission Bernd Spanier also called on the foreign affairs adviser.

Touhid briefed all of them about how the interim government was formed. He informed them that the government's objective is to make political, state and economic reforms as mandated by the students and the people, whose movement forced Hasina to resign and flee to India on August 5.

All the diplomats said corruption should be kept on check, according to the adviser. "The corrupt enjoy impunity. A few people looted banks and laundered money," he said.

Saudi Ambassador Isa bin Yusuf Al-Duhailan said the embassy resumed issuing visas to Bangladeshi workers on Wednesday after a pause amid the recent demonstrations.

"The Saudi Embassy is now providing all types of services. Under normal circumstances, an average of 5,000 visas were issued daily," he told the media.

About his meeting with Touhid Hossain, Yusuf said they discussed a number of issues, including economic matters and visa issuance, hoping for quick restoration of stability and peace.

Asked whether former prime minister Sheikh Hasina sought asylum in the Gulf kingdom, the ambassador said he had not heard anything like that.

EU's Spanier in a post on X said the bloc looks forward to supporting the interim government and the transition process with a range of instruments at its disposal.

In a statement, the British High Commission said the UK will support the interim government in its efforts to restore peace and order, ensure accountability and chart a peaceful pathway to an inclusive, prosperous and democratic future for the people of Bangladesh.

British High Commissioner Cooke said she discussed with Touhid how the UK can support the interim government's work towards a democratic and prosperous future, and other issues of mutual interest, including the Rohingya crisis.

Cooke praised the students and the people for their bravery in the protests for a different future for Bangladesh.

In a statement, Dan Jørgensen, the minister for development cooperation and global climate policy of Denmark, yesterday said his country wanted the interim government to focus on good governance, respect for human rights and democracy, including impartial investigations into the many tragic deaths during the protests.