Cyclone Michaung nears southern India

Schools shut, thousands of people evacuated

Authorities in southern India closed schools and offices, halted flights and evacuated coastal areas yesterday ahead of a severe cyclonic storm expected to make landfall in the next 24 hours, bringing torrential rainfall.

Cyclone Michaung is expected to land on the coast of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh this morning, the country's weather office said, with sustained winds of 90-100 kph (56-62 mph), gusting to 110 kph.

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Tamil Nadu were on high alert for damage, evacuating thousands of people living in coastal areas, officials in both states said, with warnings issued for fishermen not to venture out into the sea.

Media showed images of cars floating as water coursed through the streets of Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, as rain pelted down. Several areas of the city were submerged in knee-deep water and there have been power outages since yesterday morning, a Reuters witness said.