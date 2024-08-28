Clashes erupt across West Bengal amid BJP’s 12hr strike

Day-to-day life was partially affected in India's West Bengal today during a 12-hour shutdown called by BJP protesting the police action against demonstrators during a march to the state secretariat yesterday.

As the BJP enforced the strike, clashes broke out with the police and activists of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in parts of Malda and Alipurduar districts in North Bengal.

The "Bangla Bandh", which began at 6:00am, was called in protest of police action on participants of a street march to state secretariat "Nabanna" in Howrah by a newly-formed students' group, Chatra Samaj, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Rail and road blockades were reported from several places in the state since early morning.

In Kolkata, traffic was lighter than usual on what would typically be a busy weekday morning, with significantly fewer private vehicles on the roads. However, markets and shops remained open as usual.

While schools and colleges continued to operate, attendance in many private offices was lower, with some employees being asked to work from home.

The BJP claimed that two of its workers were shot at in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district. However, the police reported that the men were beaten by a group of people outside the Anglo-India Jute Mill.

BJP workers staged demonstrations at Bongaon Railway Station in North 24 Parganas, Gocharan station in South 24 Parganas, and Murshidabad station. Tensions escalated at Barrackpore Railway Station in North 24 Parganas as BJP supporters and TMC workers confronted each other. BJP workers also blocked local train tracks at Hooghly station.

In Nandigram, Purba Medinipur district, BJP activists squatted on the roads, disrupting traffic flow. In Malda, TMC and BJP activists clashed over road blockages, prompting police intervention.

In Alipurduar in North Bengal, BJP activists were involved in a scuffle with the police as they attempted to block a major road.