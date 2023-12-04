BJP wins 3 of 4 key India state polls

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party yesterday stormed to power in three key heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the poll outcome would resonate in upcoming parliamentary elections.

Capping a campaign helmed by Modi, BJP managed to overcome anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh retaining power there and defeated its main political challenger Congress which rules Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

However, Congress returned to power in the southern state of Telangana with a convincing win against its nearest rival and regional party Bharat Rashtra Samiti led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, BJP won comfortable majority with 137 seats and leading in 28 others, Congress failed to do so in Rajasthan (a total of 199-member assembly seats) and Chhattisgarh (90) seats where it was in power.

In Rajasthan, BJP won 115 seats to return to power and in Chhattisgarh the party was on course to wrest power winning 34 seats and leading in 20 seats. Congress got 44 seats and led in 20 in Madhya Pradesh. In Rajasthan, Congress had hoped of bucking the trend of an incumbent party being voted out, bagged 68 seats.

In Telangana, however, Congress secured 61 of the total seats of 119 seats and led in three other seats. Telangana became the second southern state to go Congress' way after neighbouring Karnataka in May this year.

Addressing a meeting of jubilant BJP leaders and workers yesterday evening, Modi said the impact of the party's "hat-trick" of victory in the heartland states would resonate far and wide.

"Some people are saying today's hat-trick in the three states has guaranteed BJP's hat-trick in 204," a smiling Modi said in a clear reference to the coming general elections.

"Today's victory in assembly elections is historic and unprecedented. It is the victory of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and self-reliant India," Modi said.