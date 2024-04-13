17 Indians among 25 sailors on board ship seized by Iran

An official slides down a rope during a helicopter raid on MSC Aries ship at sea in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released on April 13, 2024. Video obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS

Seventeen Indians are on board an Israeli-linked container ship that was seized by Iran's military in the Strait of Hormuz today.

The Iranian action came amid increasing fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israeli soil in retaliation to a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 12 days ago.

"We are aware that cargo ship 'MSC Aries' has been taken control of by Iran. We have learnt that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard," said an official source, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

It said India is in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals."

Reports said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards seized MSC Aries this morning when it was sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.