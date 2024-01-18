14 children, among 16, killed as boat capsizes in Gujarat's Harni Lake

A boat ride during picnic turned tragic when at least 16 people, including 14 school children and two teachers, died as the vessel carrying them capsized in a lake in western Indian state of Gujarat's Vadodara district this evening.

According to district collector AB Gor, there were a total of 27 children on the boat at the time of the incident, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

A search operation was underway to trace the missing persons, the officials said.

State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel told reporters ten people have been rescued.

The age of some of the deceased who have been identified ranged from 10 to 13. The two lady teachers who were also on the boat were aged 45.

Gor said the students from a private school went for a picnic at the lake at around 4.30pm and boarded a boat.

According to Vadodara civic body officials, the lake zone is run by the Kotia Projects under a Public Private Partnership with the civic body.

Police said an FIR has been lodged against five persons under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Vadodara city Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya confirmed that the police have detained at least two of the accused, including the manager of the lake zone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing at Harni lake and announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.