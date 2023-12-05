Ethical journalism: World Media Summit opens in China

Global media leaders have gathered in southern China's Guangzhou to discuss ways to ensure accurate reporting and ethical journalism in the age of digitalisation.

The 5th World Media Summit brought together some 450 participants from over 101 countries and regions, including representatives of 197 mainstream media outlets. The summit's theme is "Boosting Global Confidence, Promoting Media Development".

Enayetullah Khan, editor-in-chief of UNB and Dhaka Courier, are leading a two-member Bangladesh delegation at the week-long summit. Masud Jamil Khan, director of UNB, is also attending the event.

During the summit, co-hosted by Xinhua news agency, the delegates will hold discussions on human development and security, new technological opportunities and challenges, media and market in the new era and other topics of common concern.

A joint statement issued at the opening of the summit on Sunday called on the global media to adhere to journalistic ethics and meet professional standards.

The statement called for carrying out innovation, and making rational use of emerging technologies.

The participants called on global media organisations to strengthen cooperation, promote the common development of the world media industry, and facilitate mutual understanding and communication among countries and peoples with different historical backgrounds, cultural traditions and development status, so as to deliver greater stability and positive energy to a volatile world.