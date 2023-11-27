China seeks more fever clinics to combat surge

China's health ministry yesterday urged local authorities to increase the number of fever clinics as the country grapples with a surge in respiratory illnesses in its first full winter since easing Covid-19 restrictions.

The spike become a global issue last week when the WHO asked China for more information, citing a report on clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children by the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases.

National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said yesterday the surge in acute respiratory illnesses was linked to the simultaneous circulation of several kinds of pathogens, most prominently influenza.

"Efforts should be made to increase the number of relevant clinics and treatment areas, appropriately extend service hours and strengthen guarantees of drug supplies," Mi said.

"It is necessary to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in key crowded places such as schools, childcare institutions and nursing homes," Mi added.