Law ministry appoints new secretary, SC gets new registrar general

Md Liakat Ali Mollah, additional secretary at the law and justice division of the law ministry, has been appointed its secretary.

This post was vacant after the then secretary, Sheikh Abu Taher, was appointed as an additional judge of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court on August 25.

Meanwhile, District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Habibur Rahman Siddiquee has been appointed as the registrar general of the SC at the request of Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed.

Habibur, who was serving as registrar of the High Court Division of the SC, has been asked to join the office of the SC registrar general immediately.

The post of SC registrar general remained vacant after the previous registrar general, Dr. Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan, was appointed as an additional judge of the HC on August 25.