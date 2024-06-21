Of Broken Wings & Empty Eyes

Tangled in a protective net, a black drongo hangs dead above a fish enclosure in Madhabhakhati village in Khulna's Dumuria upazila. Farmers and fishery owners have set up such nets over enclosures and crop farms to ward off pests. When the birds come by to look for food, mainly insects, they get trapped, tangled and strangled to death. However, little do the people know that these birds play an important ecological function in controlling pests and thereby, help maintain a balance benefitting the farmers and the ecosystems. As a matter of fact, black drongos are sometimes even referred to as "symbols of good fortune" owing to their ecological role. This photo highlights the importance of awareness about the vital role these birds play in maintaining natural harmony and why they should be protected.

PHOTO: HABIBUR RAHMAN