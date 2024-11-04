The rhythm of musical instrument hub in Science Lab

Mirpur Road's Science Lab area is best defined to the average Dhaka-resident through its cacophony of honking cars, buzzing markets, and unrelenting traffic, where people are often caught in the gridlock. But just beyond the congestion of the streets exists a different kind of chaos, one that might help you.

We are talking about the largest hub of musical instrument stores in Dhaka, a place where every note carries the weight of someone's dreams, where aspiring musicians find hope in the strings of their first guitar, far removed from the stressful world just outside. So, if you are looking for your first instrument, or simply bold enough to abandon the struggle and slip out of the traffic's grip, you can stroll around these shops; you never know, you might just find one of your favourite musicians out there.

These stores have a story of their own that stretches back a long time, with the oldest shop in the area, Surasree, moving from the lanes of Shankhari Bazar to the Science Lab area shortly after Bangladesh's independence. Since then, this area gradually became Dhaka's musical heartbeat, with more and more stores popping up, serving generations of artists and aspirants with instruments.

The owner of Adi Surasree, Sumon Sarker, said, "Bacchu bhai bought his first electric guitar from us. Back then, everyone used to import from Singapore, until we started importing products from China. Other than China, most of the instruments here are imported from India, providing affordable options, whereas, higher-end pieces are sourced from countries like the US, Indonesia, and others upon pre-order.

Step into one of these shops, and you're likely to find a college student strumming their very first ukulele, while a group of friends huddle around acoustic guitars, debating which one sounds "just right". The owners, too, are well aware of their customers' needs.

"The primary customers are students. We understand their sentiment, they walk in with their saved-up pocket money to buy their desired instrument, so we generally aim for limited profit," said Ali Rezowan, the brand ambassador of ZS Music Zone.

Throughout the years, as the music scene evolved, so did the youth's preference for beginner instruments, shifting from the reign of harmoniums and tablas to guitars and ukuleles.

In this context, Rony Barmon, the manager of Surasree, said, "Back then, harmonium and tabla were the go-to instruments for beginners. Only a few, interested in modern music, would play the Hawaiian guitar. Then in the 90s, the Spanish guitar became very popular. And for a few years, ukuleles have gained popularity among young customers because of how budget friendly it is."

Whether you prefer the hand-carved dotara, with its roots in local folk traditions, or the sleek acoustic guitar or piano that catches your eye, Science Lab offers a rich variety of instruments to explore. From violins and cajons to mandolins and flutes, the options are endless.

Business, as they put it, hasn't been the same in recent times. According to the owners, for the past couple of years, it has been on the decline, and the recent political unrest has made matters worse.

Yet, even in times of uncertainty, the store owners are somewhat optimistic. For now, business may be slow, but the spirit of these shops is far from defeated.

The owners hope that this difficult time, much like every other crisis in Dhaka, will eventually pass. And much like Dhaka's music scene, these instrument shops, despite the disruptions, hold onto the hope of finding their rhythm once again.