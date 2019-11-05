 Iraq forces fire on protesters after 4 killed in Karbala | The Daily Star
12:00 AM, November 05, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:18 AM, November 05, 2019

Iraq forces fire on protesters after 4 killed in Karbala

Iraqi security forces yesterday fired live rounds at anti-government protesters in Baghdad, hours after four demonstrators were shot dead outside the Iranian consulate in the holy city of Karbala.

It was the latest bloodshed in a wave of ongoing protests, road blocks and a campaign of civil disobedience waged by protesters accusing the Iraqi government of rampant corruption and clientelism.

About 12 people were wounded in Baghdad, medical and security sources said, when security forces opened fire on protesters massing near the state television headquarters, according to witnesses.

It was the first time live ammunition was fired at demonstrators in Baghdad since protests resumed on October 24, following a period in which riot police had switched to use tear gas amid accusations of “excessive force”.

Some 270 people have lost their lives since the anti-government rallies broke out on October 1, according to an AFP count, but officials have stopped providing precise casualty numbers.

Overnight, a crowd of protesters had gathered in Karbala around the consulate of neighbouring Iran, which they accuse of propping up the government they are trying to overthrow.

They scaled the blast walls and aimed fireworks at the building and, as the crowd grew, heavy gunfire and volleys of tear gas rang out.

“They’re not firing up in the air. They intend to kill, not disperse,” said one young protester wearing a medical mask about Iraqi forces guarding the mission.

The forensic medicine department later confirmed four protesters died after being shot.

“My son went out to protest with the rest of the young Iraqi men and got shot once in the shoulder and a second time in the head. He was 20,” said Wissam Shaker.

Another relative of a casualty, who declined to give his name, said the protesters had been unarmed.   

