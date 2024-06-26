Take steps to overcome Biman’s pilot shortage: minister

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan today asked Biman Bangladesh Airlines to take necessary measures to overcome its pilot shortage issue.

The minister came up with the directives while holding a meeting with the Biman's management at the Biman headquarters at Dhaka's Kurmitola.

Faruk Khan also directed to recruitment of cockpit and cabin crews soon by maintaining existing recruitment policies with due transparency to overcome the issue regarding the pilot shortage.

The minister said the national carrier needs more both cockpit and cabin crews as Biman started flight operations in several new international destinations in the last few years while more new routes are on the card.

The minister put emphasis on passenger service quality and asked officials to make sure that Biman's call centre remains open for 24 hours.

Chairman, Biman Board of Directors Mustafa Kamal Uddin and Biman's Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Zahidul Islam Bhuiyan along with directors and senior officials of the airline attended the meeting.