Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 14, 2023 06:23 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 14, 2023 07:48 PM

Private hajj package: Cost reduced by Tk 83,200

Photo: Collected

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (Haab) today announced the package for performing hajj under private management in 2024, fixing the minimum cost at Tk 5.89 lakh, which is Tk 83,200 less than 2023.

Haab President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim announced the package at a press conference at a city hotel.

Apart from the minimum hajj package, Haab announced another special package which will cost Tk 7 lakh.

Taslim urged aspirant hajis to ensure all facilities before making an agreement with any private hajj agency to avoid any unpleasant situation.

On November 2, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan announced a hajj package under government management.

Pilgrims will have to pay Tk 5.78 lakh under the general package, and Tk 9.36 lakh under the special package, reducing the cost by Tk 92,450.

Special hajj package features include package upgradation, a luxury hotel within 800 metres of the Haram Sharif in Makkah. Accommodation in the Markaziya area in Madinah will also be under the special package.

Around 1.27 lakh pilgrims can perform hajj in 2024. Of them, 10,198 will be under government management while the rest through hajj agencies.

Hajj is likely to take place on June 16 next year depending on moon sighting.

Registration of aspirant hajis for 2024 under government and private hajj management will begin tomorrow.

