Do feminists have to be female?

Embracing feminism in the 21st century entails a profound recognition that individuals of all genders should stand united in the pursuit of equality. The essence of feminism transcends the confines of gender, beckoning all those who champion the cause of equal rights to join its noble crusade.

To be a feminist is to embrace a profound commitment to self-awareness, cultivating a deep understanding of one's own beliefs and biases. It is a call to extend compassion beyond oneself, fostering a genuine feeling for others that permeates through the tapestry of human relationships.

A true feminist recognises the transformative power of shared power, advocating for a world where influence is not monopolised but distributed equitably among all. It is a collective endeavour that envisions a symphony of voices, each contributing to the harmonious melody of societal progress.

In the illuminated realm of feminist aspirations, responsible, and transparent use of power becomes an ethical compass guiding actions. It is a commitment to wield influence with integrity, ensuring that every decision resonates with the principles of fairness and justice. It is a collaborative dance, where individuals synchronise their steps towards a shared vision of a more just and egalitarian world.

Feminism is an ideology

Anyone, regardless of their gender, can be a feminist by embracing the belief in equality between men and women.

John Stuart Mill, a 19th-century English philosopher, is an example of a male feminist and is recognised as an influential figure in liberal feminism.

Mill advocated for equal opportunities as a way to foster spousal friendship and saw gender equality as the ultimate goal. In his work "The Subjugation of Women," Mill challenged traditional notions of the nature of women, emphasising that these ideas were socially constructed through artificial constraints and unnatural stimulations.

Does feminism in the 21st century deserve segregation?

After the French Revolution, women fought for their liberty and sought separate entities. During the revolution, women were given a false promise that they would be given equal rights. In those days women didn't have options other than a separate entity — the platform for the rebel.

At present, women have achieved all forms of rights from the state and the legal point. However, violence is prevalent in society; it is necessary to work on these issues together with men who believe in equality between men and women; to me they are feminists.

Currently, our society advocates for gender equality, emphasising the importance of quality over quantity. Equal opportunities for both men and women in the public sphere are paramount, as segregation is seen not as an honour but as a degradation of women's status.

In the current context, the focus should be on ensuring quality, and segregation hinders this goal.

Some feminists are attempting to segregate gender talents, but it's essential to recognise that talents are gender-neutral. Instead, fostering wide-ranging competition between men and women is key to harnessing the full spectrum of abilities.

In the pursuit of feminism, certain female leaders are inadvertently distorting the principles of equality and equity by promoting segregation based on professions, hobbies, and designations. Some feminists organise exhibitions exclusively for women painters, women photographers, and women writers, aiming to emphasise femininity in their creations. However, the essence of creativity transcends gender; it arises from the realms of thought processes and wisdom.

The assertion that men and women are fundamentally equal, underscores the notion that essential qualities are shared across genders. When considering the fields of writing, painting, and photography, the insistence on avoiding segregation is crucial.

Division based on gender risks diminishing the quality of creative outputs and regressing into an era reminiscent of the Dark and Middle Ages. Rather than imposing artificial distinctions, the emphasis should be on inviting humanity into creative pursuits, fostering an environment where individual merit and talent prevail over gender-based categorisations.

The goal is not to forcefully highlight differences but to recognise and celebrate the diverse contributions that both men and women can make to these creative endeavours.

If any distinctions exist, they should arise naturally, rather than being imposed, ensuring a more inclusive and enlightened approach to creativity.

The writer is an academician and researcher. She may be contacted at [email protected]. Visit her website, www.drzobaidaakhter.com