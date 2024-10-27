Inclusion or fusion!

Inclusive education policy seeks to ensure that all children with so-called special needs can study alongside their neurotypical peers in mainstream settings, according to the conventional curricula and academic standards. The strategy aims to promote diversity, empathy, and equality in education, but it may lead to increased stress and anxiety for children with disorders, such as severe autism spectrum disorder.

One could argue with the term 'special needs,' as it implies a separate class of needs that students might have, over and above the class of needs schools automatically cater for. Instead, it might be preferable to use the term 'individual needs,' which emphasises the unique requirements, strengths, and weaknesses of each child, whether they are neurodiverse or not.

Equally, we should perhaps be careful not to judge or put pressure on any child with so-called special needs to follow mainstream educational curricula if they are not ready and to instead encourage them if they have a particular interest in a subject area, like music or mathematics. By encouraging and nurturing their talents in areas where they excel, we can help boost their self-esteem and overall well-being. This approach can also lead to greater success and fulfilment in the long run.

Furthermore, the term 'disability' or 'disorder' implies an imbalance or an inability to perform a task considered 'normal' in our culture. In using terms like 'individual needs,' we can move away from such stigmatising language. This shift in perspective can lead to a more respectful and understanding approach toward all individuals, regardless of their differences. Perhaps we should challenge our narrow definition of 'normal' rather than the individuals themselves. Embracing diversity and understanding that everyone has unique strengths and challenges can lead to a more inclusive and accepting society.

'Normal is an illusion.' Morticia Addams once said, 'What is normal for the spider is chaos for the fly.'

The goal of inclusion should be to bring together different kinds of learning experiences to help people develop, create, and think in new ways. We need to integrate children from diverse backgrounds into inclusive settings, acknowledging their unique strengths and weaknesses, just like their peers. In the classroom and the community, each person should propose novel solutions. Rather than including them or preparing them to adapt to our skills or system, the power of inclusion lies in blending and forging new fusions. We create a vibrant tapestry of perspectives and talents by bringing all the colours of the rainbow together to propel our society forward. By embracing diversity and fostering an inclusive environment, we can truly harness the collective potential of all individuals to drive positive change and innovation. This fusion fosters a diverse and supportive community that values each individual for their unique contributions.

The writer is a special educator and meditation therapist.

