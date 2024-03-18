Watermelon price beyond consumers’ reach

Despite a good supply of watermelons in Patuakhali markets, consumers are not able to buy the seasonal fruit due to high price. It is one of the most sought after fruits during Ramadan.

This year, watermelon has been cultivated on 22,398 hectares of land in Galachipa, Rangabali, Baufal, Kalapara, Dasmina, Dumki and Mirzapur upazilas of Patuakhali, said Nazrul Islam, deputy director of the Department of agricultural Extension in the district.

Visiting different markets in Patuakhali district, including New Market and Hetalia Bandhghat Bazar, this correspondent saw retailers selling the fruit at Tk 60-90 per kilogramme, after buying it from wholesalers at an average of Tk 350 per piece.

The small sized watermelons weigh around 4-5 kg, medium sized ones weigh 7-8 kg and large watermelons weigh 9 kg or more.

"If we don't sell watermelons at per kg rate, we incur losses. If a watermelon costs Tk 150-200 for small size, Tk 250-300 for medium size and Tk 400 or more for large ones, buyers don't buy it. But if it can be sold at per kg rate, many buyers show interest," said Bashir Gazi, a retailer at Hetalia Bandhghat Bazar.

Retailer Anwar Hossain said,"Watermelons have just hit the market so the price is a bit higher. The wholesalers are also charging high prices so we are compelled to sell it at a higher price."

Abdus Salam, a resident of Moukaran village said,"Watermelon is a refreshing fruit so it has good demand during Ramadan. But the price is out of my reach." Other customers echoed him.

Meanwhile, watermelon farmers are largely deprived by wholesalers due to unfair pricing.

Growers said the wholesalers are buying their produce at only Tk 30-35 apiece, while those are later sold to retailers at Tk 250-400 apiece.

Farmer Julhas Mia said,"I harvested 250 watermelons from my 3 bighas of land and sold those to wholesaler for a total Tk 75,000. But these are being sold to retailers at significantly higher price."

Patuakhali deputy commissioner Noor Qutubul Alam during a meeting at the DC's Office recently discussed the efforts to keep market prices stable during Ramadan, where the high price of watermelon was discussed.

At the meeting, DC Noor Alam instructed all concerned to take steps to ensure that watermelons are sold per piece instead of per kg rate in the retail market.

Contacted, Shoaib Miah, assistant director of Patuakhali Consumer Rights Department, said disciplinary action will be taken against those who violate the instruction.