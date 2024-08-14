Prices of daily essentials expected to fall gradually: Finance Adviser

Finance and Planning Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said today that prices of daily essentials will decrease gradually.

"Common people will get relief to some extent. But it can't be said that the prices will decrease overnight," he said during a press briefing at the Ministry of Finance.

When asked about market syndicates, he said, "There is nothing that has not come to our notice. I have some ideas, and the [Bangladesh Bank] governor also knows about it. The secretaries here are experienced and I have told them to inform me about everything without fear."

Asked whether any steps will be taken about corruption, he said, "There was no discussion on the issue today."

He added, "Action against corruption is an ongoing process. Some actions have already been taken."

He also said that the agriculture and industries ministries would handle tasks related to production. This includes fertiliser supply and market management.