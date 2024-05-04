Fish, chicken get pricier

Low-income people finding it hard to keep them on menu; onion price rises by Tk 8-10 a kg

The prices of chicken, fish, and onion have gone up in Dhaka's kitchen markets, putting the low-income people in a bind.

Visiting the kitchen markets in Karwan Bazar, Mirpur-11, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Ibrahimpur, and Kochukhet yesterday, The Daily Star found that chickens of all breeds were selling at increased prices.

Broiler chicken was being sold for Tk 220-230 per kg, up from Tk 210-220 seven days ago, sonali chicken for Tk 370-390 against the previous week's price of Tk 350-360, and deshi (local) chicken for Tk 650-700, an increase by Tk 50.

Chicken traders blamed the searing heat for the price hike.

Md Ismail, a salesman at Maa Shafia Poultry at Karwan Bazar, said the extreme heat impacted the production of poultry negatively.

"The production of poultry dropped after the Eid-ul-Fitr due to the heatwave. Some mother hens died at poultry farms due to the extreme heat," he added.

The prices of all varieties of fish have also soared by Tk 20-100 a kg.

Pangas fish weighing two kg was sold for Tk 220-250 per kg yesterday, up from Tk 180-220 a week ago.

Rui fish was sold for Tk 320-360 a kg yesterday against the previous week's price of Tk 280-320. Each kg of prawn was selling for Tk 700-800 yesterday, an increase by Tk 100-150.

Monir Hossain, a fish trader at Kochukhet kitchen market, said the supply of fish is less than the demand, which is driving the prices up.

"I have increased the prices of all varieties of fish by Tk 50-200 per kg at my shop as I had to buy fish at higher prices," he added.

There is no good news for consumers as regards to the price of onions either. The price of the essential cooking ingredient has soared to Tk 65-70 a kg from previous week's rate of Tk 58-60.

Several onion traders blamed the price hike on their suppliers and farmers from different districts. They alleged that the suppliers were stocking onions ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Sajib Sheikh, owner of Matri Bhandar at Karwan Bazar, said they purchase onions from Pabna, Rajshahi, Faridpur, and Rajbari.

"As the demand for onions increases before Eid-ul-Azha, many farmers and traders are stocking onions to make extra profits during that period. This has led to a shortage of supply and subsequently a price hike," he said.

People from limited- and low-income families are struggling to make ends meet due to the soaring prices of these commodities.

Mohammad Liton, who works at a private organisation, said he thought that the price of broiler chicken would come down at least, but it did not.

"There is no relief for the consumers as the prices of many commodities have gone up after the Eid. As I am on a fixed income, I have to buy commodities in less quantities now," he told The Daily Star at Karwan Bazar.

Like him, many other consumers expressed frustration over the fresh price hike of commodities. They urged the government authorities concerned to strictly monitor the markets to give some comfort to the low-income people.