At least three people died from Covid-19 in the 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday, taking the total number of deaths from the viral disease to 19 since January.

Two of the victims are from Chattogram division, while the other from Dhaka division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The victims were aged between 61 and 70, 71-80, and 91-100.

In the same period, 19 new infections were reported after a total of 406 people were tested.