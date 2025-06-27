Coronavirus
One dies of Covid, 10 new cases in 24 hrs

During this period, 199 patients were tested for Covid

 

At least one person died and 10 more were infected by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am today, as per the DGHS.

The lone diseased is a male patient from Dhaka Division, according to a press statement issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

During this period, 199 patients were tested for Covid.

With the new infections, the total number of cases has risen to 2,052,073 while the total number of deaths stands at 29,519 since 2020.

After a long gap, one person died of Covid-19 on June 5, and the rising infection rate prompted health authorities to issue directives for taking precautions, including the use of masks.

With this latest death, the total number of fatalities from the disease this year has risen to 20.

Covid-19 first hit Bangladesh on March 8, 2020, with the first death reported on March 18, 2020.

 

 
