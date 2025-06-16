Coronavirus
One die of Covid, 25 new cases in 24 hrs

At least one people died and 25 more were infected by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am today, as per the DGHS.

The lone diseased is a female patient from Dhaka Division, according to a press statement issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

During this period, 231 patients were tested for Covid.

With the new infections, the total number of cases has risen to 2,051,858 while the total number of deaths stands at 29,504 since 2020.

After a long gap, one person died of Covid-19 on June 5, and the rising infection rate prompted health authorities to issue directives for taking precautions, including the use of masks.

Covid-19 first hit Bangladesh on March 8, 2020, with the first death reported on March 18, 2020.

