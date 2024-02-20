New Covid variant can infect even those with 2 vaccine doses: BSMMU

VC says after BSSMU conducts genome sequencing

Anyone can be affected by the new subvariant of the coronavirus, JN.1, even after taking two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed said today.

At a press conference at the BSMMU, the VC said patients have been found with the new Jn.1 sub-variant of Covid and they have "less severe symptoms".

Sharfuddin was addressing a press conference organised by BSMMU to announce the results of the latest genome sequencing research on the Covid.

The VC said that the World Health Organization reported the new sub-variant JN.1 earlier in the year. From the third week of January to the first week of February, BSMMU conducted genome sequencing of samples of 48 patients who were infected with Covid. The study identified a new sub-variant of the corona micron type, JN.1, in three patients.

''The symptoms of this sub-variant are similar to its other types. Although patients have mild symptoms of fever, chills, sore throat, headache, and mild cough, there is no option to continue research to know its long-term effects,'' he said.

He said one out of the three infected persons has travelled outside the country recently.

The BSMMU VC suggested that even those exhibiting mild symptoms should do a Covid test.

Sharfuddin, who led the genome sequence research at BSMMU, said the affected patients were given at least two doses of the Covid vaccine.

Sharfuddin further said patients with this sub-variant have relatively few symptoms, and hospitalisation rates are low.