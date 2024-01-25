Covid-19 infection rate down slightly

The Covid-19 infection rate fell to 8.41 percent yesterday from Tuesday's 8.62 percent while no death was reported.

At least 38 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the 24 hours to 8:00am yesterday, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services yesterday.

The overall positivity rate stands at 13.09 percent, the DGHS said.

The total number of cases is now 2,046,861.The total number of Covid-19 deaths is 29,481 and the death rate is 1.44 percent.

At least 19 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the period.