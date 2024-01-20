22 more Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported 22 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total Covid caseload rose to 20,46,711, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official death toll remained unchanged at 29,479 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 5.12 percent as 430 samples were tested, according to the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.41 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.