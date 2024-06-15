One dies of Covid-19, 13 cases reported

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-19 death and 13 fresh cases in 24 hours till this morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,496 and caseload to 2,05,0820, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 4.21 per cent as 309 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.41 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.