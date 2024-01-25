Covid infection rate on the rise

The daily positivity rate of Covid-19 has surged to 9.26 percent in the last 24 hours till this morning, up from 8.41 percent just the day before. However, no Covid-related death was reported in the country during this period.

Meanwhile, 40 new cases have been reported, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 20,46,901, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

DGHS data shows there has been a sudden rise in the daily infection rate, with 5.14 percent on Monday followed by 8.62 percent on Tuesday. On December 23 last year, it was 2.51 percent.

The total positivity rate currently stands at 13.09 percent, the same as last month.

In a press release yesterday, DGHS said the number of deaths remains at 29,481 and the overall fatality rate at 1.44 percent. So far, DGHS has reported four Covid-related deaths this month.