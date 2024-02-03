Covid-19: Positivity rate 7.35pc

25 more cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 25 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today while the infection rate has slightly dropped to 7.35 percent today from yesterday's 8.31 percent.

No Covid-related deaths were reported in the country during this time.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, the total number of confirmed cases is now 20,47,258.

Thirteen more patients recovered during this period while the number of recoveries is now 20,14,478 with a recovery rate of 98.4 percent.

The total positivity rate currently stands at 13.08 percent.

DGHS data show the number of fatalities stands now 29,482, taking the overall fatality rate to 1.44 percent. So far, DGHS has reported five Covid-related deaths this year.

Due to a sudden rise in infection rate from the beginning of this year, the government has decided to administer Covid-19 vaccines again.

DGHS advised those at high risk to receive the fourth dose of the vaccine.