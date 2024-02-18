Bangladesh reports 43 more Covid-19 cases in 24hrs

Deaths & infections
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Feb 18, 2024 05:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 05:46 PM

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 43 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till this morning.

With the new cases, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,047,887, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,486 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The positivity rate stood at 8.17 percent as 526 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.40 percent and 1.44 percent respectively.

