Nature Quest: Life in the city

A troop of rhesus macaques on the hunt for some food in a residential area in the capital's Gulshan-2. Rhesus monkeys account for a large portion of the country's urban wildlife. Even in metropolitans like Chattogram or Dhaka city, they can be spotted in certain areas, roaming comfortably among humans. Their adaptability to human-dominated landscapes has earned them the title of "commensal primates". However, more often than not, this hunt for food in urban spaces has proven to be not beneficial for them as their desperation can lead them to raid or snatch, which can put them in the face of the wrath of humans. Rhesus macaques, though hardy and adaptable, are often persecuted as "menaces" and can become victims of violent abuse. Some good Samaritans though always find some bread to hand out to the primates in need.